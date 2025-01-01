Menu
Anastasiya Cibizova

Date of Birth
10 March 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Koridor bessmertiya 6.3
Koridor bessmertiya (2018)
Redkaya ptitsa 0.0
Redkaya ptitsa (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 2
Redkaya ptitsa
Redkaya ptitsa
Drama, War 2024, Russia
Koridor bessmertiya 6.3
Koridor bessmertiya Koridor bessmertiya
Drama, War 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
