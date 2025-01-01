Menu
Anastasiya Cibizova
Anastasiya Cibizova
Anastasiya Cibizova
Date of Birth
10 March 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
6.3
Koridor bessmertiya
(2018)
0.0
Redkaya ptitsa
(2024)
Filmography
Drama
War
2024
2018
Actress
2
Redkaya ptitsa
Drama, War
2024, Russia
6.3
Koridor bessmertiya
Koridor bessmertiya
Drama, War
2018, Russia
