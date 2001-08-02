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Filmography
Kiara Glasco
Kiara Glasco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kiara Glasco
Kiara Glasco
Kiara Glasco
Date of Birth
2 August 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
6.6
The Devil's Candy
(2016)
6.3
Maps to the Stars
(2014)
6.1
I'll Follow You Down
(2013)
Filmography
6.6
The Devil's Candy
The Devil's Candy
Mystery, Thriller
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Maps to the Stars
Maps to the Stars
Drama
2014, USA / Canada / France / Germany
Watch trailer
6.1
I'll Follow You Down
I'll Follow You Down
Detective, Drama, Sci-Fi
2013, Canada
Watch trailer
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