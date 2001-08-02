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Kiara Glasco
Kiara Glasco Kiara Glasco
Kinoafisha Persons Kiara Glasco

Kiara Glasco

Kiara Glasco

Date of Birth
2 August 2001
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

The Devil's Candy 6.6
The Devil's Candy (2016)
Maps to the Stars 6.3
Maps to the Stars (2014)
I'll Follow You Down 6.1
I'll Follow You Down (2013)

Filmography

The Devil's Candy 6.6
The Devil's Candy The Devil's Candy
Mystery, Thriller 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Maps to the Stars 6.3
Maps to the Stars Maps to the Stars
Drama 2014, USA / Canada / France / Germany
Watch trailer
I'll Follow You Down 6.1
I'll Follow You Down I'll Follow You Down
Detective, Drama, Sci-Fi 2013, Canada
Watch trailer
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