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Nik Shoniya
Nik Shoniya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nik Shoniya
Nik Shoniya
Nik Shoniya
Date of Birth
7 December 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.7
Teli i Toli
(2016)
Filmography
6.7
Teli i Toli
Teli i Toli
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Russia
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