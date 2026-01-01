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Mandy Miller Mandy Miller
Kinoafisha Persons Mandy Miller

Mandy Miller

Mandy Miller

Date of Birth
23 July 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Child in the House 6.0
Child in the House (1956)

Filmography

Child in the House 6
Child in the House Child in the House
Drama 1956, Great Britain
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