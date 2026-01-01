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Mandy Miller
Mandy Miller
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mandy Miller
Mandy Miller
Mandy Miller
Date of Birth
23 July 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.0
Child in the House
(1956)
Filmography
6
Child in the House
Child in the House
Drama
1956, Great Britain
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