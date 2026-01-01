Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Mikhail Martyanov
Mikhail Martyanov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Martyanov
Mikhail Martyanov
Mikhail Martyanov
Date of Birth
1 November 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
0.0
CHuvstvo pravdy 2
(2024)
0.0
Loshad Przhevalskogo
(2025)
0.0
Semejnye obstoatelstva
(2017)
Filmography
Loshad Przhevalskogo
Comedy
2025, Russia
CHuvstvo pravdy 2
Detective,
2024, Russia
Chuvstvo pravdy
Detective,
2021, Russia
Semejnye obstoatelstva
Drama, Romantic,
2017, Russia
Semeynye obstoyatelstva
Semeynye obstoyatelstva
Romantic
2016, Russia
Spasite nashi dushi
Drama, War
2008, Russia/Ukraine
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree