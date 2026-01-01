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Mikhail Martyanov Mikhail Martyanov
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Martyanov

Mikhail Martyanov

Mikhail Martyanov

Date of Birth
1 November 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

CHuvstvo pravdy 2 0.0
CHuvstvo pravdy 2 (2024)
Loshad Przhevalskogo 0.0
Loshad Przhevalskogo (2025)
Semejnye obstoatelstva 0.0
Semejnye obstoatelstva (2017)

Filmography

Loshad Przhevalskogo
Loshad Przhevalskogo
Comedy 2025, Russia
CHuvstvo pravdy 2
CHuvstvo pravdy 2
Detective, 2024, Russia
Chuvstvo pravdy
Chuvstvo pravdy
Detective, 2021, Russia
Semejnye obstoatelstva
Semejnye obstoatelstva
Drama, Romantic, 2017, Russia
Semeynye obstoyatelstva Semeynye obstoyatelstva
Romantic 2016, Russia
Spasite nashi dushi
Spasite nashi dushi
Drama, War 2008, Russia/Ukraine
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