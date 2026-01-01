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About
Filmography
Liliya Trofimova
Liliya Trofimova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liliya Trofimova
Liliya Trofimova
Liliya Trofimova
Date of Birth
8 August 1986
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Popular Films
6.3
Vecher shutov, ili Serezno s privetom
(2020)
0.0
The Trial
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2020
2015
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
6.3
Vecher shutov, ili Serezno s privetom
Vecher shutov, ili Serezno s privetom
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
The Trial
The Trial
Drama
2015, Russia
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