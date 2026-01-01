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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lorenzo Gioielli
Lorenzo Gioielli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lorenzo Gioielli
Lorenzo Gioielli
Lorenzo Gioielli
Date of Birth
31 July 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Finché c'è vita c'è speranza
(2018)
7.2
Mia Madre
(2015)
7.1
Italian Race
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2022
2021
2018
2016
2015
2014
2009
2008
All
12
Films
11
TV Shows
1
Actor
12
7
Siblings
La vita da grandi
Comedy, Drama
2025, Italy
Watch trailer
6.4
A Brief Affair
Breve storia d'amore
Comedy
2025, Italy
Tickets
5.3
Her Second Chance
La seconda vita
Drama
2024, Italy
Tickets
6.3
Corpo Libero
Drama, Sport
2022, Italy
6.8
Io sono Babbo Natale
Io sono Babbo Natale
Comedy
2021, Italy
Watch trailer
7.9
Finché c'è vita c'è speranza
Finché c'è vita c'è speranza
Comedy, Romantic
2018, Italy
7.1
Italian Race
Veloce come il vento
Drama, Sport
2016, Italy
7.2
Mia Madre
Mia Madre
Drama
2015, Italy / France / Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
Remember Me?
Ti ricordi di me?
Romantic, Comedy
2014, Italy
6.6
The Double Hour
La doppia ora
Crime, Thriller, Drama
2009, Italy
Watch trailer
7
Il Divo
Il divo
Biography, Drama
2008, France / Italy
Watch trailer
The Way of the Wind
The Way of the Wind
Drama, History
, Germany / Iceland / Italy / Malta / Morocco / Turkey / Great Britain / USA
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