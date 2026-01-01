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Lorenzo Gioielli
Lorenzo Gioielli Lorenzo Gioielli
Kinoafisha Persons Lorenzo Gioielli

Lorenzo Gioielli

Lorenzo Gioielli

Date of Birth
31 July 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Finché c'è vita c'è speranza 7.9
Finché c'è vita c'è speranza (2018)
Mia Madre 7.2
Mia Madre (2015)
Italian Race 7.1
Italian Race (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Siblings 7
Siblings La vita da grandi
Comedy, Drama 2025, Italy
Watch trailer
A Brief Affair 6.4
A Brief Affair Breve storia d'amore
Comedy 2025, Italy
Tickets
Her Second Chance 5.3
Her Second Chance La seconda vita
Drama 2024, Italy
Tickets
Corpo Libero 6.3
Corpo Libero
Drama, Sport 2022, Italy
Io sono Babbo Natale 6.8
Io sono Babbo Natale Io sono Babbo Natale
Comedy 2021, Italy
Watch trailer
Finché c'è vita c'è speranza 7.9
Finché c'è vita c'è speranza Finché c'è vita c'è speranza
Comedy, Romantic 2018, Italy
Italian Race 7.1
Italian Race Veloce come il vento
Drama, Sport 2016, Italy
Mia Madre 7.2
Mia Madre Mia Madre
Drama 2015, Italy / France / Germany
Watch trailer
Remember Me? 6.3
Remember Me? Ti ricordi di me?
Romantic, Comedy 2014, Italy
The Double Hour 6.6
The Double Hour La doppia ora
Crime, Thriller, Drama 2009, Italy
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Il Divo 7
Il Divo Il divo
Biography, Drama 2008, France / Italy
Watch trailer
The Way of the Wind
The Way of the Wind The Way of the Wind
Drama, History , Germany / Iceland / Italy / Malta / Morocco / Turkey / Great Britain / USA
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