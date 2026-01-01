Nóra Parti

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Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
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Kinoafisha
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Date of Birth
12 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero
Popular Films
4.7
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(2015)
Filmography
4.7
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Thriller
2015, Hungary
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