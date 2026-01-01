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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nóra Parti Nóra Parti
Kinoafisha Persons Nóra Parti

Nóra Parti

Nóra Parti

Date of Birth
12 September 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero

Popular Films

Login 4.7
Login (2015)

Filmography

Login 4.7
Login Login
Thriller 2015, Hungary
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