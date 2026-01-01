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Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli
Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli
Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli
Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli
Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.2
Gods of Mexico
(2022)
7.0
Vermiglio
(2024)
5.8
Last Summer
(2014)
Filmography
7
Vermiglio
Vermiglio
Drama, History
2024, Belgium / France / Italy
Watch trailer
7.2
Gods of Mexico
Gods of Mexico
Documentary
2022, Mexico / USA
5.3
Gli indifferenti / The Time of Indifference
Gli indifferenti / The Time of Indifference
Drama
2020, Italy
5.8
Last Summer
Last Summer
Drama
2014, Italy
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