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Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli
Kinoafisha Persons Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli

Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli

Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli

Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

Gods of Mexico 7.2
Gods of Mexico (2022)
Vermiglio 7.0
Vermiglio (2024)
Last Summer 5.8
Last Summer (2014)

Filmography

Vermiglio 7
Vermiglio Vermiglio
Drama, History 2024, Belgium / France / Italy
Watch trailer
Gods of Mexico 7.2
Gods of Mexico Gods of Mexico
Documentary 2022, Mexico / USA
Gli indifferenti / The Time of Indifference 5.3
Gli indifferenti / The Time of Indifference Gli indifferenti / The Time of Indifference
Drama 2020, Italy
Last Summer 5.8
Last Summer Last Summer
Drama 2014, Italy
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