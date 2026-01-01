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Kseniya Ivanova
Kseniya Ivanova Kseniya Ivanova
Kinoafisha Persons Kseniya Ivanova

Kseniya Ivanova

Kseniya Ivanova

Date of Birth
7 June 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Lyubov s ogranicheniyami 6.7
Lyubov s ogranicheniyami (2016)
Polcarstva za lyubov 6.7
Polcarstva za lyubov (2014)
Ne govorite mne o nem 5.4
Ne govorite mne o nem (2016)

Filmography

Lyubov s ogranicheniyami 6.7
Lyubov s ogranicheniyami Lyubov s ogranicheniyami
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Ne govorite mne o nem 5.4
Ne govorite mne o nem
Romantic 2016, Russia
Blestyashchey zhizni lepestok 4.4
Blestyashchey zhizni lepestok Blestyashchey zhizni lepestok
Romantic 2016, Russia
Polcarstva za lyubov 6.7
Polcarstva za lyubov
Romantic 2014, Russia
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