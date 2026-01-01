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Filmography
Kseniya Ivanova
Kseniya Ivanova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kseniya Ivanova
Kseniya Ivanova
Kseniya Ivanova
Date of Birth
7 June 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.7
Lyubov s ogranicheniyami
(2016)
6.7
Polcarstva za lyubov
(2014)
5.4
Ne govorite mne o nem
(2016)
Filmography
6.7
Lyubov s ogranicheniyami
Lyubov s ogranicheniyami
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
5.4
Ne govorite mne o nem
Romantic
2016, Russia
4.4
Blestyashchey zhizni lepestok
Blestyashchey zhizni lepestok
Romantic
2016, Russia
6.7
Polcarstva za lyubov
Romantic
2014, Russia
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