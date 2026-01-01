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Ludmila Shestakova
Ludmila Shestakova Ludmila Shestakova
Kinoafisha Persons Ludmila Shestakova

Ludmila Shestakova

Ludmila Shestakova

Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Zoology 6.3
Zoology (2016)
Model schastlivoj zhizni 0.0
Model schastlivoj zhizni (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Model schastlivoj zhizni
Model schastlivoj zhizni
Romantic 2017, Russia
Zoology 6.3
Zoology Zoologiya
Drama 2016, Russia / Germany / France
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