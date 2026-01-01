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Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Ludmila Shestakova
Ludmila Shestakova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ludmila Shestakova
Ludmila Shestakova
Ludmila Shestakova
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.3
Zoology
(2016)
0.0
Model schastlivoj zhizni
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2017
2016
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
Model schastlivoj zhizni
Romantic
2017, Russia
6.3
Zoology
Zoologiya
Drama
2016, Russia / Germany / France
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