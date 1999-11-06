Menu
Aleksandra Rtischeva
Aleksandra Rtischeva
Aleksandra Rtischeva
Date of Birth
6 November 1999
Age
25 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
6.8
Chastnoe pionerskoe 2
(2015)
6.8
Chastnoe pionerskoe 2
Chastnoe pionerskoe 2
Children's, Adventure
2015, Russia
