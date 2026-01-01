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Natasha Podsolnuh
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natasha Podsolnuh
Natasha Podsolnuh
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.4
Malchiki + Devochki =
(2014)
Filmography
6.4
Malchiki + Devochki =
Malchiki + Devochki =
Crime, Drama, Adventure
2014, Russia
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