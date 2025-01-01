Menu
Alexia Giordano
Date of Birth
11 December 1992
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 7.7
Chocolat 7.2
Let's Dance 6.1
Filmography

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim 7.7
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2024, Japan / USA
Let's Dance 6.1
Drama, Comedy 2019, France
Curiosa 5.4
Drama, Romantic 2018, France
Chocolat 7.2
Drama 2016, France
