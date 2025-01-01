Menu
Alexia Giordano
Alexia Giordano
Alexia Giordano
Alexia Giordano
Alexia Giordano
Date of Birth
11 December 1992
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
(2024)
7.2
Chocolat
(2016)
6.1
Let's Dance
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2019
2018
2016
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
7.7
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime
2024, Japan / USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Let's Dance
Let's Dance
Drama, Comedy
2019, France
Watch trailer
5.4
Curiosa
Curiosa
Drama, Romantic
2018, France
Watch trailer
7.2
Chocolat
Chocolat
Drama
2016, France
Watch trailer
