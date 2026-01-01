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Yanina Lisovskaya 2 photos
Yanina Lisovskaya Yanina Lisovskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Yanina Lisovskaya

Yanina Lisovskaya

Yanina Lisovskaya

Date of Birth
17 September 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Love and Pigeons 8.1
Love and Pigeons (1984)
Schuld 6.9
Schuld (2015)
I Don't Want to Be a Grown-Up 6.8
I Don't Want to Be a Grown-Up (1983)

Filmography

Schuld 6.9
Schuld
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2015, Germany
Broken Glass Park 6
Broken Glass Park Scherbenpark
Drama 2013, Germany
Love and Pigeons 8.1
Love and Pigeons Lyubov i golubi
Comedy, Romantic 1984, USSR
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Tickets
Luchshiye gody
Luchshiye gody Luchshiye gody
Drama 1984, USSR
Privet s fronta 6.8
Privet s fronta Privet s fronta
War, Drama, Romantic 1983, USSR
I Don't Want to Be a Grown-Up 6.8
I Don't Want to Be a Grown-Up Ne khochu byt vzroslym
Comedy, Family 1983, USSR
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Photos

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