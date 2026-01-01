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Yanina Lisovskaya
Yanina Lisovskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yanina Lisovskaya
Yanina Lisovskaya
Yanina Lisovskaya
Date of Birth
17 September 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Love and Pigeons
(1984)
Tickets
6.9
Schuld
(2015)
6.8
I Don't Want to Be a Grown-Up
(1983)
Filmography
6.9
Schuld
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2015, Germany
6
Broken Glass Park
Scherbenpark
Drama
2013, Germany
8.1
Love and Pigeons
Lyubov i golubi
Comedy, Romantic
1984, USSR
Watch trailer
Tickets
Luchshiye gody
Luchshiye gody
Drama
1984, USSR
6.8
Privet s fronta
Privet s fronta
War, Drama, Romantic
1983, USSR
6.8
I Don't Want to Be a Grown-Up
Ne khochu byt vzroslym
Comedy, Family
1983, USSR
Show more
Photos
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