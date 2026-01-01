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Michael Fairman Michael Fairman
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Fairman

Michael Fairman

Michael Fairman

Date of Birth
25 February 1934
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Father Stu 6.5
Father Stu (2022)
Dead Silence 6.2
Dead Silence (2006)
Forces of Nature 5.8
Forces of Nature (1999)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Righteous Thieves 4.2
Righteous Thieves Righteous Thieves
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
Father Stu 6.5
Father Stu Father Stu
Biography, Drama 2022, USA
Dark Streets 4.1
Dark Streets Dark Streets
Drama, Thriller 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Dead Silence 6.2
Dead Silence Dead Silence
Horror 2006, USA
Forces of Nature 5.8
Forces of Nature Forces of Nature
Romantic, Comedy 1999, USA
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