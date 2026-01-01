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Filmography
Michael Fairman
Michael Fairman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Fairman
Michael Fairman
Michael Fairman
Date of Birth
25 February 1934
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.5
Father Stu
(2022)
6.2
Dead Silence
(2006)
5.8
Forces of Nature
(1999)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
2008
2006
1999
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
4.2
Righteous Thieves
Righteous Thieves
Action, Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
6.5
Father Stu
Father Stu
Biography, Drama
2022, USA
4.1
Dark Streets
Dark Streets
Drama, Thriller
2008, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Dead Silence
Dead Silence
Horror
2006, USA
5.8
Forces of Nature
Forces of Nature
Romantic, Comedy
1999, USA
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