Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Martha Walter Martha Walter
Kinoafisha Persons Martha Walter

Martha Walter

Martha Walter

Date of Birth
20 August 1913
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
30 June 1960
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Kuhle Wampe 6.6
Kuhle Wampe (1932)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Kuhle Wampe 6.6
Kuhle Wampe Kuhle Wampe oder: Wem gehört die Welt?
Drama 1932, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more