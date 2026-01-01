Menu
Martha Walter
Martha Walter
Martha Walter
Martha Walter
Date of Birth
20 August 1913
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
30 June 1960
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.6
Kuhle Wampe
(1932)
Filmography
1
6.6
Kuhle Wampe
Kuhle Wampe oder: Wem gehört die Welt?
Drama
1932, Germany
