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Filmography
Louise Allbritton
Louise Allbritton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Allbritton
Louise Allbritton
Louise Allbritton
Date of Birth
3 July 1920
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
16 February 1979
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Sitting Pretty
(1948)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Family
Year
All
1948
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.6
Sitting Pretty
Sitting Pretty
Family, Comedy
1948, USA
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