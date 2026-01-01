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Louise Allbritton Louise Allbritton
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Allbritton

Louise Allbritton

Louise Allbritton

Date of Birth
3 July 1920
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
16 February 1979
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Sitting Pretty 7.6
Sitting Pretty (1948)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Sitting Pretty 7.6
Sitting Pretty Sitting Pretty
Family, Comedy 1948, USA
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