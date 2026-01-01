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Filmography
Michael Campbell
Michael Campbell
Kinoafisha
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Michael Campbell
Michael Campbell
Michael Campbell
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
The Forecaster
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2014
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.7
The Forecaster
The Forecaster
Drama
2014, Germany / USA
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