Marie Leuenberger
Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Circle 7.2
The Circle (2014)
The Divine Order 7.1
The Divine Order (2017)
Three Quarter Moon 7.0
Three Quarter Moon (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mother's Baby 6.8
Mother's Baby Mother's Baby
Thriller 2025, Austria / Switzerland / Germany
I'm Not Stiller 6.1
I'm Not Stiller Stiller
Drama 2025, Germany / Switzerland
Scorched Earth 6.6
Scorched Earth Verbrannte Erde
Crime, Thriller 2024, Germany
Double Trouble and the Magical Mirror 6.2
Double Trouble and the Magical Mirror Unheimlich perfekte Freunde
Comedy, Family 2019, Germany
Bright Nights 5.7
Bright Nights Helle Nächte
Drama 2017, Germany / Norway
The Divine Order 7.1
The Divine Order Die göttliche Ordnung
Drama 2017, Switzerland
The Circle 7.3
The Circle Der Kreis
Romantic, Biography, Drama 2014, Switzerland
Three Quarter Moon 7
Three Quarter Moon Dreiviertelmond
Comedy, Drama 2011, Germany
