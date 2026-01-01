Menu
Marie Leuenberger
Marie Leuenberger
Marie Leuenberger
Marie Leuenberger
Date of Birth
1 January 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
The Circle
(2014)
7.1
The Divine Order
(2017)
7.0
Three Quarter Moon
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2019
2017
2014
2011
All
8
Films
8
Actress
8
6.8
Mother's Baby
Mother's Baby
Thriller
2025, Austria / Switzerland / Germany
Watch trailer
6.1
I'm Not Stiller
Stiller
Drama
2025, Germany / Switzerland
Watch trailer
6.6
Scorched Earth
Verbrannte Erde
Crime, Thriller
2024, Germany
6.2
Double Trouble and the Magical Mirror
Unheimlich perfekte Freunde
Comedy, Family
2019, Germany
Watch trailer
5.7
Bright Nights
Helle Nächte
Drama
2017, Germany / Norway
7.1
The Divine Order
Die göttliche Ordnung
Drama
2017, Switzerland
7.3
The Circle
Der Kreis
Romantic, Biography, Drama
2014, Switzerland
7
Three Quarter Moon
Dreiviertelmond
Comedy, Drama
2011, Germany
