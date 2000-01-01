Menu
Filmography
Mark Boslough
Mark Boslough
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.3
Asteroid Hunters
(2020)
6.7
Disaster Playground
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Sci-Fi
Short
Year
All
2020
2015
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.3
Asteroid Hunters
Asteroid Hunters
Documentary, Short
2020, USA
6.7
Disaster Playground
Disaster Playground
Documentary, Sci-Fi
2015, Great Britain
