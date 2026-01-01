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Filmography
Luigi De Donato
Luigi De Donato
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luigi De Donato
Luigi De Donato
Luigi De Donato
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
Les pêcheurs de perles
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
2005
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.6
Les pêcheurs de perles
Les pêcheurs de perles
Musical, Romantic, Drama
2005, Italy
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