Anastasiya Bogatyreva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anastasiya Bogatyreva
Anastasiya Bogatyreva
Date of Birth
15 May 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Popular Films
6.9
The Good Boy
(2016)
0.0
Otravlennaya zhizn
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Detective
Year
All
2018
2016
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
Otravlennaya zhizn
Detective
2018, Russia
6.9
The Good Boy
Khoroshiy malchik
Comedy
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
