Anastasiya Bogatyreva
Kinoafisha Persons Anastasiya Bogatyreva

Date of Birth
15 May 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus

Popular Films

The Good Boy 6.9
The Good Boy (2016)
Otravlennaya zhizn 0.0
Otravlennaya zhizn (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 2
Otravlennaya zhizn
Otravlennaya zhizn
Detective 2018, Russia
The Good Boy 6.9
The Good Boy Khoroshiy malchik
Comedy 2016, Russia
