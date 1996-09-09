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Filmography
Milana Karagulova
Milana Karagulova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Milana Karagulova
Milana Karagulova
Milana Karagulova
Date of Birth
9 September 1996
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.1
Po nebu bosikom
(2015)
Filmography
6.1
Po nebu bosikom
Po nebu bosikom
Romantic, Drama
2015, Russia
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