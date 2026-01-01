Menu
Marty Eli Schwartz
Marty Eli Schwartz
Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
6.7
The Leisure Seeker
(2017)
6.3
The Pink Panther
(2006)
6.1
Delirium
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2006
2004
All
4
Films
4
Actor
3
Producer
1
6.1
Delirium
Delirium
Mystery, Thriller, Horror
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
The Leisure Seeker
The Leisure Seeker
Drama
2017, Italy / France
6.3
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther
Drama, Adventure, Comedy
2006, USA
5.5
Taxi
Taxi
Comedy, Action
2004, USA / France
