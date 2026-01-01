Menu
Marty Eli Schwartz
Marty Eli Schwartz

Actor type
Comedy actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Leisure Seeker 6.7
The Leisure Seeker (2017)
The Pink Panther 6.3
The Pink Panther (2006)
Delirium 6.1
Delirium (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Delirium 6.1
Delirium Delirium
Mystery, Thriller, Horror 2017, USA
Watch trailer
The Leisure Seeker 6.7
The Leisure Seeker The Leisure Seeker
Drama 2017, Italy / France
The Pink Panther 6.3
The Pink Panther The Pink Panther
Drama, Adventure, Comedy 2006, USA
Taxi 5.5
Taxi Taxi
Comedy, Action 2004, USA / France
