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Sean Tyrell Sean Tyrell
Kinoafisha Persons Sean Tyrell

Sean Tyrell

Sean Tyrell

Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Hallow 6.2
The Hallow (2015)

Filmography

The Hallow 6.2
The Hallow The Hallow
Thriller, Horror 2015, Great Britain / USA / Ireland
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