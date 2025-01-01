Menu
John David Washington
Awards
Awards and nominations of John David Washington
John David Washington
Awards
Awards and nominations of John David Washington
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Hero
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
