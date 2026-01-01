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Luis Alberti
Luis Alberti
Kinoafisha
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Luis Alberti
Luis Alberti
Luis Alberti
Date of Birth
30 October 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.6
Without Blood
(2024)
6.3
Eisenstein in Guanajuato
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Musical
War
Year
All
2024
2015
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
7.6
Without Blood
Without Blood
Drama, War
2024, Italy / USA
6.3
Eisenstein in Guanajuato
Eisenstein in Guanajuato
Comedy, Biography, Musical
2015, Netherlands / Mexico / Finland / Belgium / France
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