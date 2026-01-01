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Luis Alberti Luis Alberti
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Alberti

Luis Alberti

Luis Alberti

Date of Birth
30 October 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

7.6
Without Blood (2024)
Eisenstein in Guanajuato 6.3
Eisenstein in Guanajuato (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
7.6
Without Blood Without Blood
Drama, War 2024, Italy / USA
Eisenstein in Guanajuato 6.3
Eisenstein in Guanajuato Eisenstein in Guanajuato
Comedy, Biography, Musical 2015, Netherlands / Mexico / Finland / Belgium / France
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