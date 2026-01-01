Menu
Maria Nasirova
Date of Birth
8 March 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chyornaya gora 3.9
Chyornaya gora Chyornaya gora
Horror 2022, Russia
Labirinty lyubvi 5.3
Labirinty lyubvi Labirinty lyubvi
Romantic 2015, Russia / Bulgaria
