Maria Nasirova
Date of Birth
8 March 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.2
Labirinty lyubvi
(2015)
3.9
Chyornaya gora
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2022
2015
All
2
Films
2
Actress
2
3.9
Chyornaya gora
Chyornaya gora
Horror
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
Labirinty lyubvi
Labirinty lyubvi
Romantic
2015, Russia / Bulgaria
