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Lera Arefyeva
Lera Arefyeva Lera Arefyeva
Kinoafisha Persons Lera Arefyeva

Lera Arefyeva

Lera Arefyeva

Actor type
Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Ghouls 5.0
Ghouls (2016)

Filmography

Ghouls 5
Ghouls Vurdalaki
Mystery, Thriller 2016, Russia
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