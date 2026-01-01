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Filmography
Lera Arefyeva
Lera Arefyeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lera Arefyeva
Lera Arefyeva
Lera Arefyeva
Actor type
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
5.0
Ghouls
(2016)
Filmography
5
Ghouls
Vurdalaki
Mystery, Thriller
2016, Russia
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