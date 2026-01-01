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Kseniya Pakhomova
Kseniya Pakhomova Kseniya Pakhomova
Kinoafisha Persons Kseniya Pakhomova

Kseniya Pakhomova

Kseniya Pakhomova

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress

Popular Films

14+ (First Love) 6.9
14+ (First Love) (2015)
14+ Prodolzhenie 5.0
14+ Prodolzhenie (2023)

Filmography

14+ Prodolzhenie 5
14+ Prodolzhenie 14+ Prodolzhenie
Romantic 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
14+ (First Love) 6.9
14+ (First Love) 14+
Romantic 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
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