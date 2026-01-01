Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Kseniya Pakhomova
Kseniya Pakhomova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kseniya Pakhomova
Kseniya Pakhomova
Kseniya Pakhomova
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.9
14+ (First Love)
(2015)
5.0
14+ Prodolzhenie
(2023)
Filmography
5
14+ Prodolzhenie
14+ Prodolzhenie
Romantic
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
14+ (First Love)
14+
Romantic
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree