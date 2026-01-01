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Naveed Choudhry Naveed Choudhry
Kinoafisha Persons Naveed Choudhry

Naveed Choudhry

Naveed Choudhry

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Survivors 7.8
Survivors (2008)
God's Own Country 7.7
God's Own Country (2017)
The Surprise 6.6
The Surprise (2015)

Filmography

God's Own Country 7.7
God's Own Country God’s Own Country
Drama, Romantic 2017, Great Britain
The Surprise 6.6
The Surprise De Surprise
Romantic, Comedy 2015, Netherlands / Belgium / Germany / Ireland
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Survivors 7.8
Survivors
Drama, Sci-Fi 2008, Great Britain
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