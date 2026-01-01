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Filmography
Naveed Choudhry
Naveed Choudhry
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naveed Choudhry
Naveed Choudhry
Naveed Choudhry
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Survivors
(2008)
7.7
God's Own Country
(2017)
6.6
The Surprise
(2015)
Filmography
7.7
God's Own Country
God’s Own Country
Drama, Romantic
2017, Great Britain
6.6
The Surprise
De Surprise
Romantic, Comedy
2015, Netherlands / Belgium / Germany / Ireland
Watch trailer
7.8
Survivors
Drama, Sci-Fi
2008, Great Britain
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