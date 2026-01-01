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Sean McCormack
Sean McCormack
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean McCormack
Sean McCormack
Sean McCormack
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
6.7
Ooops! The Adventure Continues
(2020)
5.7
All Creatures Big and Small
(2015)
Filmography
6.7
Ooops! The Adventure Continues
Ooops! The Adventure Continues
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2020, Ireland / Luxembourg
Watch trailer
5.7
All Creatures Big and Small
Ooops! Noah is Gone...
Family, Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2015, Germany / Belgium / Luxembourg / Ireland
Watch trailer
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