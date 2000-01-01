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About
Filmography
Michael Gracey
Michael Gracey
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Gracey
Michael Gracey
Michael Gracey
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
7.8
The Greatest Showman
(2018)
7.2
Better Man
(2024)
0.0
Tangled
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Drama
Family
Music
Musical
Year
All
2024
2018
All
3
Films
3
Writer
1
Director
3
Producer
1
7.2
Better Man
Better Man
Biography, Music
2024, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
7.8
The Greatest Showman
The Greatest Showman
Musical, Biography, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
Tangled
Tangled
Adventure, Comedy, Family
, USA
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