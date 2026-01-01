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About
Filmography
Louis Ozawa Changchien
Louis Ozawa Changchien
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis Ozawa Changchien
Louis Ozawa Changchien
Louis Ozawa Changchien
Date of Birth
11 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Action hero
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
8.0
Predator: Killer of Killers
(2025)
6.9
Predators
(2010)
6.3
Spectral
(2016)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2016
2010
2008
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
8
Predator: Killer of Killers
Predator: Killer of Killers
Sci-Fi, Action, Animation
2025, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Spectral
Spectral
Action
2016, USA
6.9
Predators
Predators
Horror, Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi
2010, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Gigantic
Gigantic
Comedy, Romantic
2008, USA
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