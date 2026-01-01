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Louis Ozawa Changchien
Louis Ozawa Changchien Louis Ozawa Changchien
Kinoafisha Persons Louis Ozawa Changchien

Louis Ozawa Changchien

Louis Ozawa Changchien

Date of Birth
11 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Action hero, Science-fiction hero, Voice actor

Popular Films

Predator: Killer of Killers 8.0
Predator: Killer of Killers (2025)
Predators 6.9
Predators (2010)
Spectral 6.3
Spectral (2016)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Predator: Killer of Killers 8
Predator: Killer of Killers Predator: Killer of Killers
Sci-Fi, Action, Animation 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Spectral 6.3
Spectral Spectral
Action 2016, USA
Predators 6.9
Predators Predators
Horror, Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Gigantic 6.2
Gigantic Gigantic
Comedy, Romantic 2008, USA
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