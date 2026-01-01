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Nicholas Le Prevost Nicholas Le Prevost
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Le Prevost

Nicholas Le Prevost

Nicholas Le Prevost

Date of Birth
18 March 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Doc Martin 8.3
Doc Martin (2004)
Absolute Power 7.9
Absolute Power (2003)
Man and Superman 7.6
Man and Superman (2015)

Filmography

Antony & Cleopatra 7.3
Antony & Cleopatra Antony & Cleopatra
Theatrical 2018, Great Britain
Man and Superman 7.6
Man and Superman Man and Superman
Theatrical 2015, Great Britain
Run for Your Wife 3.3
Run for Your Wife Run for Your Wife
Comedy 2012, Great Britain
Miss Conception 4.8
Miss Conception Miss Conception
Comedy, Romantic 2008, USA
Doc Martin 8.3
Doc Martin
Drama, Comedy 2004, Great Britain
Absolute Power 7.9
Absolute Power
Comedy 2003, Great Britain
Shakespeare in Love 7.2
Shakespeare in Love Shakespeare in Love
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1998, USA / Great Britain
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