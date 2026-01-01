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Filmography
Nicholas Le Prevost
Nicholas Le Prevost
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Le Prevost
Nicholas Le Prevost
Nicholas Le Prevost
Date of Birth
18 March 1947
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.3
Doc Martin
(2004)
7.9
Absolute Power
(2003)
7.6
Man and Superman
(2015)
Filmography
7.3
Antony & Cleopatra
Antony & Cleopatra
Theatrical
2018, Great Britain
7.6
Man and Superman
Man and Superman
Theatrical
2015, Great Britain
3.3
Run for Your Wife
Run for Your Wife
Comedy
2012, Great Britain
4.8
Miss Conception
Miss Conception
Comedy, Romantic
2008, USA
8.3
Doc Martin
Drama, Comedy
2004, Great Britain
7.9
Absolute Power
Comedy
2003, Great Britain
7.2
Shakespeare in Love
Shakespeare in Love
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1998, USA / Great Britain
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