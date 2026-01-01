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Kurt Cobain
Kurt Cobain
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kurt Cobain
Kurt Cobain
Kurt Cobain
Date of Birth
20 February 1967
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
5 April 1994
Occupation
Composer, Actor
Eye colour
blue
Popular Films
7.6
Kurt Cobain: About a Son
(2007)
7.5
Cobain: Montage of Heck
(2015)
7.4
Jagged
(2021)
Filmography
7.4
Jagged
Jagged
Biography, Documentary, Music
2021, USA
7.5
Cobain: Montage of Heck
Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck
Biography, Documentary
2015, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Kurt Cobain: About a Son
Kurt Cobain About a Son
Documentary
2007, USA
Show more
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