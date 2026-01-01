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Kurt Cobain Kurt Cobain
Kinoafisha Persons Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain

Kurt Cobain

Date of Birth
20 February 1967
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
5 April 1994
Occupation
Composer, Actor
Eye colour
blue

Popular Films

Kurt Cobain: About a Son 7.6
Kurt Cobain: About a Son (2007)
Cobain: Montage of Heck 7.5
Cobain: Montage of Heck (2015)
Jagged 7.4
Jagged (2021)

Filmography

Jagged 7.4
Jagged Jagged
Biography, Documentary, Music 2021, USA
Cobain: Montage of Heck 7.5
Cobain: Montage of Heck Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck
Biography, Documentary 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Kurt Cobain: About a Son 7.6
Kurt Cobain: About a Son Kurt Cobain About a Son
Documentary 2007, USA
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