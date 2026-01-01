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Filmography
Monica del Carmen
Monica del Carmen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Monica del Carmen
Monica del Carmen
Monica del Carmen
Date of Birth
24 May 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.1
A Cop Movie
(2021)
7.1
Señorita 89
(2022)
6.8
Heroic
(2023)
Filmography
6.4
The Follies
Las Locuras
Drama
2025, Mexico
Watch trailer
5.3
Technoboys
Technoboys
Comedy, Music
2024, Mexico
6.8
Heroic
Heroico
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2023, Mexico / Sweden
7.1
Señorita 89
Drama, Thriller
2022, Chile/Spain
7.1
A Cop Movie
A Cop Movie
Drama
2021, Mexico
Watch trailer
6.4
Sundown
Sundown
Drama
2021, France / Mexico / Sweden
Watch trailer
6.5
New Order
Nuevo orden
Drama
2020, Mexico / France
Watch trailer
6.6
April's Daughter
Las hijas de Abril
Drama
2017, Mexico
Show more
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