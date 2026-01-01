Menu
Melanie Merkosky
Melanie Merkosky
Date of Birth
7 April 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
4.2
An Eye for Beauty
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
Drama
Year
2014
1
Films
1
Actor
1
4.2
An Eye for Beauty
Le règne de la beauté
Drama
2014, Canada
