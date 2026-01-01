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Showtimes & Tickets
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About
Filmography
Magüi Mira
Magüi Mira
Kinoafisha
Persons
Magüi Mira
Magüi Mira
Magüi Mira
Date of Birth
1 January 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
6.1
Venus
(2022)
5.9
Olvido
(2023)
4.6
The Greek Labyrinth
(1993)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2022
1993
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
5.9
Olvido
Olvido
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2023, Spain
6.1
Venus
Venus
Horror
2022, Spain
4.6
The Greek Labyrinth
El laberinto griego
Thriller
1993, Spain
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