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Magüi Mira Magüi Mira
Kinoafisha Persons Magüi Mira

Magüi Mira

Magüi Mira

Date of Birth
1 January 1944
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress, Horror actress

Popular Films

Venus 6.1
Venus (2022)
Olvido 5.9
Olvido (2023)
The Greek Labyrinth 4.6
The Greek Labyrinth (1993)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Olvido 5.9
Olvido Olvido
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2023, Spain
Venus 6.1
Venus Venus
Horror 2022, Spain
The Greek Labyrinth 4.6
The Greek Labyrinth El laberinto griego
Thriller 1993, Spain
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