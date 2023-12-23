Menu
Aleksey Chernyh
Aleksey Chernyh

Date of Birth
26 April 1980
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
23 December 2023

Popular Films

Nashla kosa na kamen (2017)
Syn 6.1
Syn (2014)
I Know Your Secrets (2016)

Filmography

Nashla kosa na kamen Nashla kosa na kamen
Drama 2017, Russia
I Know Your Secrets
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2016, Russia
Syn Syn
Drama 2014, Russia
