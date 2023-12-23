Menu
Aleksey Chernyh
Date of Birth
26 April 1980
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
23 December 2023
Popular Films
6.2
Nashla kosa na kamen
(2017)
6.1
Syn
(2014)
0.0
I Know Your Secrets
(2016)
Filmography
6.2
Nashla kosa na kamen
Nashla kosa na kamen
Drama
2017, Russia
I Know Your Secrets
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2016, Russia
6.1
Syn
Syn
Drama
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
