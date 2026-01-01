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Filmography
Mary Beard
Mary Beard
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Beard
Mary Beard
Mary Beard
Date of Birth
1 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Voice actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.8
The 50 Year Argument
(2014)
6.1
Sultana's Dream
(2023)
Filmography
6.1
Sultana's Dream
El sueño de la sultana
Animation, Drama
2023, Germany / India / Italy / Portugal / Spain
6.8
The 50 Year Argument
The New York Review of Books: A 50 Year Argument
Documentary
2014, USA
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