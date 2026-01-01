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Mary Beard Mary Beard
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Beard

Mary Beard

Mary Beard

Date of Birth
1 January 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Voice actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The 50 Year Argument 6.8
The 50 Year Argument (2014)
Sultana's Dream 6.1
Sultana's Dream (2023)

Filmography

Sultana's Dream 6.1
Sultana's Dream El sueño de la sultana
Animation, Drama 2023, Germany / India / Italy / Portugal / Spain
The 50 Year Argument 6.8
The 50 Year Argument The New York Review of Books: A 50 Year Argument
Documentary 2014, USA
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