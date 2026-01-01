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Filmography
Lawrence Lessig
Lawrence Lessig
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lawrence Lessig
Lawrence Lessig
Lawrence Lessig
Date of Birth
3 June 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
8.0
The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz
(2014)
6.5
The Swamp
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Crime
Documentary
Year
All
2020
2014
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.5
The Swamp
The Swamp
Documentary
2020, USA
8
The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz
The Internet's Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz
Documentary, Crime, Biography
2014, USA
Watch trailer
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