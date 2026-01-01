Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Karol Steele
Karol Steele
Kinoafisha
Persons
Karol Steele
Karol Steele
Karol Steele
Date of Birth
26 March 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
8.4
Heartstopper
(2022)
7.1
Alice Through the Looking Glass
(2016)
6.2
The Veil
(2024)
Filmography
6.2
The Veil
Thriller,
2024, USA
8.4
Heartstopper
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2022, Great Britain
7.1
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Family, Adventure, Fantasy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
Hello & Paris
Romantic
, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree