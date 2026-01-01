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Karol Steele
Karol Steele Karol Steele
Kinoafisha Persons Karol Steele

Karol Steele

Karol Steele

Date of Birth
26 March 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, The Adventurer, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Heartstopper 8.4
Heartstopper (2022)
Alice Through the Looking Glass 7.1
Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016)
The Veil 6.2
The Veil (2024)

Filmography

The Veil 6.2
The Veil
Thriller, 2024, USA
Heartstopper 8.4
Heartstopper
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2022, Great Britain
Alice Through the Looking Glass 7.1
Alice Through the Looking Glass Alice Through the Looking Glass
Family, Adventure, Fantasy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Hello & Paris
Romantic , USA
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