Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marika Antadze Marika Antadze
Kinoafisha Persons Marika Antadze

Marika Antadze

Marika Antadze

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Blind Dates 6.1
Blind Dates (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Blind Dates 6.1
Blind Dates Brma paemnebi
Comedy 2013, Georgia / Ukraine
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more