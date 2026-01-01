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Michelle Pierce Michelle Pierce
Kinoafisha Persons Michelle Pierce

Michelle Pierce

Michelle Pierce

Date of Birth
27 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Monkey's Paw 4.6
The Monkey's Paw (2013)

Filmography

The Monkey's Paw 4.6
The Monkey's Paw The Monkey's Paw
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA
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