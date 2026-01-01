Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Michelle Pierce
Michelle Pierce
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Pierce
Michelle Pierce
Michelle Pierce
Date of Birth
27 August 1987
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
4.6
The Monkey's Paw
(2013)
Filmography
4.6
The Monkey's Paw
The Monkey's Paw
Thriller, Horror
2013, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree