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Filmography
Matthew Del Negro
Matthew Del Negro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Del Negro
Matthew Del Negro
Matthew Del Negro
Date of Birth
2 August 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
City on a Hill
(2019)
7.9
United States of Tara
(2009)
7.8
Goliath
(2016)
Filmography
Free Bert
Comedy
2026, USA
7.2
Crime 101
Crime 101
Crime, Thriller, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Pierre
Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk
Animation, Comedy, Family
2026, India / Ireland / USA
6.5
Long Bright River
Crime, Thriller,
2025, USA
6.8
Hotel Cocaine
Crime, Thriller
2023, USA
6.8
LaRoy
LaRoy, Texas
Comedy, Crime, Thriller
2023, USA / France
Watch trailer
6.9
The Calling
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
6.3
American Horror Stories
Horror
2021, USA
Show more
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