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Matthew Del Negro
Matthew Del Negro Matthew Del Negro
Kinoafisha Persons Matthew Del Negro

Matthew Del Negro

Matthew Del Negro

Date of Birth
2 August 1972
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

City on a Hill 8.1
City on a Hill (2019)
United States of Tara 7.9
United States of Tara (2009)
Goliath 7.8
Goliath (2016)

Filmography

Free Bert
Free Bert
Comedy 2026, USA
Crime 101 7.2
Crime 101 Crime 101
Crime, Thriller, Drama 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Pierre
Pierre Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk
Animation, Comedy, Family 2026, India / Ireland / USA
Long Bright River 6.5
Long Bright River
Crime, Thriller, 2025, USA
Hotel Cocaine 6.8
Hotel Cocaine
Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
LaRoy 6.8
LaRoy LaRoy, Texas
Comedy, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA / France
Watch trailer
The Calling 6.9
The Calling
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, USA
American Horror Stories 6.3
American Horror Stories
Horror 2021, USA
Show more
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