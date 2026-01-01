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Filmography
Leonore Ekstrand
Leonore Ekstrand
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonore Ekstrand
Leonore Ekstrand
Leonore Ekstrand
Date of Birth
20 September 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.6
Snow Angels
(2021)
5.4
Avalon
(2011)
5.2
The Real Estate
(2018)
Filmography
6.6
Snow Angels
Drama, Crime, Detective
2021, Sweden/Denmark/Norway/Finland/Iceland
5.2
The Real Estate
Toppen av ingenting / The Real Estate
Drama
2018, Sweden
5.4
Avalon
Avalon
Thriller, Drama
2011, Sweden
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