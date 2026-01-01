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Leonore Ekstrand Leonore Ekstrand
Kinoafisha Persons Leonore Ekstrand

Leonore Ekstrand

Leonore Ekstrand

Date of Birth
20 September 1949
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Snow Angels 6.6
Snow Angels (2021)
5.4
Avalon (2011)
The Real Estate 5.2
The Real Estate (2018)

Filmography

Snow Angels 6.6
Snow Angels
Drama, Crime, Detective 2021, Sweden/Denmark/Norway/Finland/Iceland
The Real Estate 5.2
The Real Estate Toppen av ingenting / The Real Estate
Drama 2018, Sweden
5.4
Avalon Avalon
Thriller, Drama 2011, Sweden
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