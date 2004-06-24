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Oaklee Pendergast Oaklee Pendergast
Kinoafisha Persons Oaklee Pendergast

Oaklee Pendergast

Oaklee Pendergast

Date of Birth
24 June 2004
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Impossible 7.6
The Impossible (2012)
Archie 7.0
Archie (2023)
Wer 6.1
Wer (2013)

Filmography

Archie 7
Archie
Drama, 2023, Great Britain
The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death 5.5
The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death The Woman in Black: Angel of Death
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Wer 6.1
Wer Wer
Detective, Horror, Thriller 2013, USA
Watch trailer
The Impossible 7.6
The Impossible Lo imposible
Drama, History, Thriller, Catastrophe 2012, Spain / Thailand / USA
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