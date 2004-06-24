Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Oaklee Pendergast
Oaklee Pendergast
Kinoafisha
Persons
Oaklee Pendergast
Oaklee Pendergast
Oaklee Pendergast
Date of Birth
24 June 2004
Age
22 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.6
The Impossible
(2012)
7.0
Archie
(2023)
6.1
Wer
(2013)
Filmography
7
Archie
Drama,
2023, Great Britain
5.5
The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death
The Woman in Black: Angel of Death
Thriller, Drama, Horror
2015, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.1
Wer
Wer
Detective, Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
The Impossible
Lo imposible
Drama, History, Thriller, Catastrophe
2012, Spain / Thailand / USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree