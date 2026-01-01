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Michael Gladis Michael Gladis
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Gladis

Michael Gladis

Michael Gladis

Date of Birth
30 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Mad Men 8.3
Mad Men (2007)
The Mental State 7.0
The Mental State (2022)
Terminator Genisys 6.8
Terminator Genisys (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Mental State 7
The Mental State The Mental State
Drama 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels 6.2
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Drama, Horror, Mystery, 2020, USA
Terminator Genisys 6.8
Terminator Genisys Terminator: Genesis
Adventure, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Not Safe for Work 5.8
Not Safe for Work Not Safe for Work
Thriller 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Mad Men 8.3
Mad Men
Drama 2007, USA
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