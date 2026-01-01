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Filmography
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Michael Gladis
Michael Gladis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Gladis
Michael Gladis
Michael Gladis
Date of Birth
30 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.3
Mad Men
(2007)
7.0
The Mental State
(2022)
6.8
Terminator Genisys
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Horror
Mystery
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2020
2015
2014
2007
All
5
Films
3
TV Shows
2
Actor
5
7
The Mental State
The Mental State
Drama
2022, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Drama, Horror, Mystery,
2020, USA
6.8
Terminator Genisys
Terminator: Genesis
Adventure, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Not Safe for Work
Not Safe for Work
Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
8.3
Mad Men
Drama
2007, USA
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